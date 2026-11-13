Taslima Nasreen backs Kareena Kapoor amid Quran-inscribed pendant row: ‘Why should she apologise?’

Writer Taslima Nasreen has strongly criticised a legal notice sent to Kareena Kapoor Khan over her Diwali photographs featuring a Quran-inscribed emerald pendant. Coming out in support of the actor, Nasreen questioned why wearing a piece of jewellery bearing a Quranic verse should invite objection. In a lengthy post on X, she called out what she described as the policing of women’s bodies in the name of religion and said Kareena had no reason to apologise.

The notice was sent by Congress leader and national media coordinator Abbas Hafeez over the actor wearing the 30-carat emerald pendant bearing Ayat-ul-Kursi, a verse from the Quran, as part of her Diwali look. The notice, dated November 11, was also sent to celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, who styled Kareena and described the pendant as an heirloom of the erstwhile Bhopal royal family.

Reacting to the controversy, Nasreen questioned the objection to the way Kareena had worn the pendant. The writer also referred to the jewellery’s association with the Bhopal royal family, from where it came to Kareena through her husband Saif Ali Khan’s family.

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“What ridiculous antics the self-appointed guardians of religion get up to sometimes!” she wrote, questioning what was objectionable about wearing a pendant engraved with a Quranic verse. Taking a dig at those who objected to the actor’s appearance in the photographs, she asked, “Or is the objection that Kareena’s cleavage is visible? Do they think Allah did not create cleavage? That Satan did?”

Nasreen went on to question the idea of religious sanctity being used to justify harassment of women.

“What a bizarre notion of sanctity! Letters engraved on an emerald deserve respect, but a woman of flesh and blood does not,” she wrote.

She argued that if people considered a religious verse sacred, they were free to follow their beliefs but could not impose them on others.

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“If you consider a verse sacred, by all means do. But why impose the burden of your belief on someone else?” she asked.

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Nasreen further questioned the demand that Kareena should dress and pose according to someone else’s religious expectations, adding, “Surely your hurt feelings do not give you a licence to take away someone else’s freedom.”

Calling out what she described as the policing of women’s appearance, the writer said that religious beliefs should not become an excuse to intimidate women or pressure them into apologising.

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Taslima Nasreen posted a long note on X supporting Kareena Kapoor. Taslima Nasreen posted a long note on X supporting Kareena Kapoor.

“This policing of women’s bodies in the name of religion, this intimidation, this bullying to extract apologies must stop,” she wrote.

Concluding her post, Nasreen made it clear that she did not believe Kareena owed anyone an apology.

“I see no reason for Kareena to apologise. The apologies should come from those who are going out of their way to turn a woman’s harmless choice of clothes and jewellery into a crime,” she said.

Why did Kareena Kapoor receive a legal notice over her Quran pendant?

The controversy began after Kareena shared photographs of her Diwali look on Instagram. She wore a beige kaftan and matching turban by designer Punit Balana, accessorising the outfit with a 30-carat emerald pendant engraved with Ayat-ul-Kursi, the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah in the Quran.

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Her stylist Rhea Kapoor shared details of the jewellery, describing it as a 200-year-old heirloom of the erstwhile Bhopal royal family. She explained that the pieces had come through Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan’s family. Saif’s paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of Bhopal’s last ruling Nawab, Hamidullah Khan.

Congress leader and national media coordinator Abbas Hafeez subsequently sent a legal notice dated November 11 to Kareena and Rhea, objecting to the manner in which the Quranic inscription was presented in the photographs.

The notice sought the removal of the photographs, videos and related posts from their social media accounts, a public apology and an assurance that the inscription would not be displayed in a manner that could compromise its religious sanctity.

Hafeez clarified that his objection was not to Kareena’s clothing or personal choices, but specifically to the presentation of the Quranic verse. The notice also referred to differing Islamic scholarly opinions on wearing Quranic verses as jewellery, with some scholars advising against the practice to preserve the sanctity of religious inscriptions.

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Invoking the historical legacy of the Begums of Bhopal, it also referred to accounts of their observance of purdah and called for sensitivity towards the family’s cultural heritage.

Hafeez clarified that he had issued the notice in his individual capacity and not on behalf of the Congress party. He also warned of further legal action if his demands were not met.

Neither Kareena nor Rhea have publicly responded to the legal notice.