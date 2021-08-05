Tara Sutaria wishes her ‘light’ Aadar Jain on birthday, he says, ‘Love you sunshine girl’

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating each other for quite some time now. (Photos: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria wished her beau and actor Aadar Jain on his 27th birthday on Thursday. Tara, who is mostly guarded about her personal life on social media, shared a picture of Aadar with a heartfelt message.

In the picture posted by Tara, Aadar is posing for the camera with a towel around his neck. Along with the photo, the Marjaavan actor wrote, “Happy birthday, my light🖤 🌊🏖” Replying to his ladylove, Aadar commented on the photo, “I love you sunshine girl.”

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s social media romance left their fans in awe of the couple. Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung called them “cuties” and left heart emojis in the comments section. Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra also showered love on the young couple, and Dabboo Ratnani wished Aadar on his birthday.

Aadar and Tara are often spotted together at Kapoor family’s get-togethers. The lovebirds even performed together at Aadar’s brother Armaan’s wedding. Tara, who is a trained Opera singer, sang a song for Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra at their wedding reception.

Besides Tara, Aadar’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also wished their brother on his birthday. Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain also posted a birthday wish for him on Instagram and called him his ‘superstar’.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2. The film is expected to release on December 3. She also has Ek Villain Returns and Tadap in her kitty. Aadar Jain was last seen in Amazon Prime Video film Hello Charlie.