Tara Sutaria to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to reunite for Heropanti 2. (Photo: Tara Sutaria/PR Handout and Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Actor Tara Sutaria has joined the cast of Heropanti 2. She will star opposite Tiger Shroff in the second installment of the action franchise.

Tara took to her social media platforms to share the news. She wrote, “amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily 💖❤️💖 #Heropanti2 ✨🎬”

Heropanti 2 is Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff’s second collaboration. They have previously shared screen space in Student Of The Year 2 (2019).

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tara is also a part of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s (NGE) upcoming movie opposite Ahan Shetty.

An NGE spokesperson said, “Sajid sir saw the rushes of Tara’s scenes in Ahan Shetty’s debut film and was really moved by her brilliant performance. She is a great actress who would be a perfect match for the role in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.”

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier helmed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The film is expected to go on floors in December 2020.

