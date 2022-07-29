Tara Sutaria thanks her ‘favourite’ Arjun Kapoor for biryani and gulab jamun

July 29, 2022 6:37:01 pm
Actor Tara Sutaria has accused Arjun Kapoor of making her a ‘Lil fattie’ as the latter treated his Ek Villian Returns co-stars with delicacies like biryani and gulab jamun.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Sutaria posted pictures of the food items and wrote, “Thankyou my fav.. @arjunkapoor making me a lil fattie! But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The actor also posted a picture of a gulab jamun and asked Disha Patani, “@dishapatani you think if I eat all of these I’ll begin to look like one? @arjunkapoor thankyou for spoiling us rotten on our big day.” Patani too took to her stories and thanked Kapoor for the treat. The actor also said that she is waiting for Sutaria’s treat.
Arjun Kapoor romances Tara Sutaria in Ek Villian Returns. Talking about their bond, Kapoor had told Asianet Newsable, “It was also fun to romance Tara (Sutaria) because off-screen we managed to create a friendship and had banter which came in handy since our romance in the film has some similar vibes.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villian Returns was released today in theatres and has received mixed reviews so far. The movie also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Gardner stars as Australia overcome India
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
CWG boxing: Thapa outpunches Pakistan’s Baloch, sails into Round of 16
Nigeria left in lurch without kits at CWG. They send SOS to an English sportswear firm to design and stitch kits in record time
Muharram 2022: Know about the date, history, and significance
777 Charlie starts streaming on Voot Select, Rakshit Shetty is ‘excited to bring it to a larger audience’
Shamshera box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘collapses’, earns a dismal Rs 40 cr in first week
Abolishing voting rights of international players: MCA refers matter to legal panel
Chiranjeevi shakes a leg with Salman Khan for Godfather. See photo
SC orders NTA to issue hall tickets to 15 candidates in additional session of JEE Main 2022
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Why is it too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkey Pox?
Supreme Court judge Justice Khanwilkar retires
CWG: Handed a controversial penalty, New Zealand’s triathlete ‘welcomes’ and high-fives English rival at finish line