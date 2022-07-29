scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Tara Sutaria thanks her ‘favourite’ Arjun Kapoor for biryani and gulab jamun

Tara Sutaria gives a sneak peek into Arjun Kapoor's treat for his Ek Villian Returns co-stars.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 6:37:01 pm
Arjun Kapoor, Tara SutariaArjun Kapoor treats his co-stars with biryani and gulab jamun. (Photo: Tara Sutaria/Instagram)

Actor Tara Sutaria has accused Arjun Kapoor of making her a ‘Lil fattie’ as the latter treated his Ek Villian Returns co-stars with delicacies like biryani and gulab jamun.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sutaria posted pictures of the food items and wrote, “Thankyou my fav.. @arjunkapoor making me a lil fattie! But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

(Photo: Tara Sutaria/Instagram)

The actor also posted a picture of a gulab jamun and asked Disha Patani, “@dishapatani you think if I eat all of these I’ll begin to look like one? @arjunkapoor thankyou for spoiling us rotten on our big day.” Patani too took to her stories and thanked Kapoor for the treat. The actor also said that she is waiting for Sutaria’s treat.

(Photo: Tara Sutaria/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor romances Tara Sutaria in Ek Villian Returns. Talking about their bond, Kapoor had told Asianet Newsable, “It was also fun to romance Tara (Sutaria) because off-screen we managed to create a friendship and had banter which came in handy since our romance in the film has some similar vibes.”

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villian Returns was released today in theatres and has received mixed reviews so far. The movie also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role.

