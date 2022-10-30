scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Tara Sutaria-starrer Apurva starts filming

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Tara Sutaria's next film Apurva will present the story of a woman.

Tara Sutaria has started shooting for her next, a thriller, Apurva.

Actor Tara Sutaria’s upcoming thriller movie Apurva has started production, Star Studios announced on Sunday. The studio shared the news in a post on Instagram.

“Lights.. Camera.. Action Day 1 #Apurva,” Star Studios captioned the post along with a photo of a clapperboard.

 

Directed by Nihil Nagesh Bhat, the film will present the story of a woman, “who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death”. Tara too shared her excitement for the film.

(Photo: Tara Sutaria/Instagram)

Apurva, which was announced in July, is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani. Sutaria, known for movies such as Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Tadap and Heropanti 2, was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns.

