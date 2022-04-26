scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Tara Sutaria says there is a set audience that returns for sequels: ‘I don’t think about commerce…’

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 is a sequel to the 2014 romantic-action film Heropanti.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 6:10:51 pm
tara-sutaria-1200Tara Sutaria will be seen next in Heropanti 2. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Starring in successive sequels is not a calculated move for actress Tara Sutaria, who believes the recall value of hit film franchises propels a section of the audience to return to the theatres for the second part. The 26-year-old forayed into Bollywood with 2019’s Student of the Year 2, which also featured Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

“It is not a conscious decision. I said yes to them because I loved the idea and I thought I would enjoy being part of them. I do feel there is a set audience who perhaps loved the first part and they would be in to watch the second part,” Sutaria, who is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2, told PTI.

“Besides, these are all family films and I have grown up watching family films. I don’t think about commerce and all. To me, it is about entertaining family audiences through my work,” she added.

Also Read |Tiger Shroff’s fan almost faints at Heropanti 2 event, netizens ask ‘choti bacchi ho kya?’

In July, the actor will star in Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 is a sequel to the 2014 romantic-action film Heropanti. The film, slated to be released on Friday, is written by Rajat Arora of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai fame. Sutaria said the makers of Heropanti 2 approached her in 2020 for the project and she immediately boarded the cast. The actor plays Inaaya, who she described as a “loud and endearing” character.

“I tend to listen more and talk less in real life. But it was fun to play a character who is loud and funny,” the actor added.

Tara Sutaria’s last release was Tadap, which released in December.

Best of Express

