‘I have a maths learning disability’: Tara Sutaria reveals dyscalculia diagnosis

Tara Sutaria recently revealed that she has a learning disability called dyscalculia, which affects her ability to understand and work with numbers. The actress, who is currently seen in Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for The Grown-ups, opened up about the condition while discussing her finances and investments. She shared that although she enjoys investing in real estate, her father often helps her navigate the mathematical aspects of managing her money.

Tara was speaking to Hautterfly about financial literacy when she opened up about the role her family and team play in managing her finances. She said, “I am lucky because my dad helps me with my finances. It is very important to know everything about your bank work, your paperwork, how to really take care of your finances as a woman. I try and understand as much as I can, but I have a learning disability—a Maths learning disability. It is called dyscalculia. I try but more often than not I make a mistake. I need my team. My accounts team looks into everything.”