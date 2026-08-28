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‘I have a maths learning disability’: Tara Sutaria reveals dyscalculia diagnosis
During a recent interview, Toxic actor Tara Sutaria opened up about dyscalculia while discussing her finances and investments.
Tara Sutaria recently revealed that she has a learning disability called dyscalculia, which affects her ability to understand and work with numbers. The actress, who is currently seen in Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for The Grown-ups, opened up about the condition while discussing her finances and investments. She shared that although she enjoys investing in real estate, her father often helps her navigate the mathematical aspects of managing her money.
Tara was speaking to Hautterfly about financial literacy when she opened up about the role her family and team play in managing her finances. She said, “I am lucky because my dad helps me with my finances. It is very important to know everything about your bank work, your paperwork, how to really take care of your finances as a woman. I try and understand as much as I can, but I have a learning disability—a Maths learning disability. It is called dyscalculia. I try but more often than not I make a mistake. I need my team. My accounts team looks into everything.”
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Dyscalculia is sometimes informally referred to as “math dyslexia”, although the two are not the same condition. Dyscalculia is a specific learning disorder that can make it difficult to understand, learn and perform mathematical and number-based tasks.
When asked about her investments, Tara Sutaria said, “I have a diverse portfolio. I am learning as I go. These are conversations I have with my friends, who have the best understanding. I love homes and I love investing in that.”
Tara plays Raya in Geethu Mohandas’ directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for The Grown-ups, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.
The film opened to over Rs 100 crore worldwide but witnessed a sharp dip on its second day, when it collected Rs 37 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark, with its India gross standing at Rs 185 crore. On its third day, the film had earned Rs 16.77 crore in India as of 7 pm.
Disclaimer: While this story touches on dyscalculia (a learning disability) and personal financial management, it is intended solely for general entertainment and informational purposes. It should not be taken as professional medical diagnosis or personalised financial/investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult qualified healthcare professionals for health concerns and registered financial advisors for monetary decisions.
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