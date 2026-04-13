‘My first house represents new phase of my life’: Inside Tara Sutaria’s minimalist, all-white Bandra home with piano, vintage records

Farah Khan recently visited actor Tara Sutaria’s new home—an elegant space done up in whites and ivories, featuring a dedicated piano corner, a European-style kitchen, wooden flooring, silverware, and a curated collection of vintage and limited-edition records. Arriving with her longtime cook Dilip, Farah was pleasantly surprised. “Is this your new house?” she asked, to which a proud Tara replied, “Yes.” Congratulating her, Farah added, “Let me tell all of you, Tara’s father and I are longtime college friends,” before joking, “Can you believe I am that old?”

Clearly impressed, Farah said, “I love your house.” Tara responded, “Thank you, it’s a nice mix of Parsi…” prompting Farah to ask who designed it. Turning around instantly, Tara quipped, “Me! I am obsessed with interiors and décor.” Farah called it “lovely” and even admitted she regretted missing one of Tara’s dinner parties.

The piano corner. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The piano corner. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Curious about her culinary skills, Farah asked when Tara’s interest in cooking began. “I think it started around the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tara shared.

They also touched upon Tara’s viral moment with AP Dhillon. Farah remarked, “It went so viral. It was crazy,” while Tara, steering clear of the controversy, said, “That song did so beautifully well. It was really fun.”

The decor wall near sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The decor wall near sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Tara also spoke about her upcoming film Toxic, saying, “It’s releasing on June 4. I am so excited that it’s finally coming out.”

Farah couldn’t stop admiring the home, especially the thoughtfully curated sitting area and Tara’s record collection, which included the Love Story album. Tara revealed, “This is my dad’s collection. There’s much more, but this is one of my favourite films. My record player is still at my family home—I need to get it here.”

‘Newness’ painting. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) ‘Newness’ painting. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Reminiscing, Farah said, “I still remember how we used to go to your father, who would record mixtapes for us.”

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Tara also showcased a clapboard from Student of the Year 2, gifted by Karan Johar to her and Ananya Panday, with a note also written by director Punit Malhotra. “There are a lot of very special things in this house,” she said, also displaying a limited-edition The Phantom of the Opera record.

Pointing to the piano, Farah joked, “This is such a typical Parsi house piano.” Tara clarified, “No, this one is very special—it’s the same piano my accompanist used during my concerts.” She added that she always wanted a baby grand piano for her home, especially since she often hosts musical evenings with friends. “All my friends are from Bandra. They all know to play the piano. So they play, I sing. We dance.”

The dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Speaking about her art collection, Tara pointed to one of her favourite pieces: “A dear friend from Goa painted this for me. It’s called Newness—it represents this new phase in my life and my first home.” Looking at the art, Dilip said: “Ma’am, it seems your painting is leaking.”

One wall in the house is dedicated to her magazine covers from films like Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain 2. Noticing a pattern, Tara laughed, “How many sequels?” Farah joked, “You’re a sequel queen! I must say.”

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The cover page wall. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The cover page wall. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The tour continued into the dining area—featuring white tones, black chairs, and silver plates—where Farah remarked, “Beautiful. There’s a bit of Gujarati influence too.”

In the kitchen, she exclaimed, “This looks like a London kitchen! How do you keep it so clean?” The visit ended on a warm note with cooking Tara’s signature green chicken and a small gifting session.

European themed kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) European themed kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

According to nobroker.in, Tara’s luxurious apartment is located in a heritage building (Anand House) in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, Bandra West, and is estimated to be worth between Rs 15–25 crore. Tara Sutaria has been performing since her teenage years. She first appeared on television with Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2011, which was judged by Farah Khan and Anu Malik, among others. She later went on to feature in shows like Best of Luck Nikki. Tara made her Bollywood debut at the age of 23 with Student of the Year 2 in 2019.