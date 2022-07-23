scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Tara Sutaria says paparazzi call male celebs ‘sir’, but female celebs aren’t given that respect: It’s this sense of ‘man is greater so he must be respected’

Tara Sutaria spoke about how male celebrities are given more respect by the paparazzi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2022 3:50:59 pm
tara sutariaTara Sutaria spoke about the kind of sexism that is prevalent in society. (Photo: Tara Sutaria/Instagram)

Film actors Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor are presently promoting their upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and in one of the recent interviews, the actors were asked about pay parity and how male and female stars are sometimes not given an equal platform in a film. Tara, who has previously appeared in Student of the Year 2 and Tadap, said that it doesn’t need to be a huge conversation but some changes could be made at the ground level. “It can be small things. It doesn’t need to be some huge conversation about the big things that we are doing wrong. It can be about the small things and the small differences we can make,” she told Pinkvilla.

Tara mentioned that a lot of times, male celebrities are addressed as ‘sir’ by paparazzi photographers but female celebrities of the same age are just called by their first name. Tara explained, “I’ve noticed this, in a lot of paparazzi videos, you will notice a male celebrity and a female celebrity, and the male celebrity will always be called so and so sir but the woman who is of the same age will never be called so and so ma’am because she is just not given that (respect)…”

She continued, “And not that we want that respect. We’re all very young, we don’t want to be called ma’am or jee or anything but it is this very general sense of ‘the man is greater and so he must be given more respect’. That’s what I am saying, it comes from small things like that. Like if we could change small things like that it could move mountains.”

Also Read |Shamshera box office collection day 1: Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback film opens lower than Samrat Prithviraj, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Speaking about pay parity, Arjun mentioned that of the current crop of actors, Alia Bhatt should be charging way more than any of her male or female contemporaries after how Gangubai Kathiawadi performed at the box office.

Tara and Arjun star alongside John Abraham and Disha Patani in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film is set to release in theatres on July 29.

