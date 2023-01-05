Tara Sutaria badgered about rumoured breakup with Aadar Jain, chooses to ignore questions. Watch video

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain‘s rumoured split has been the talk of the town for the past few days. The Student of the Year, on Wednesday, was spotted at the Mumbai international airport, where the paparazzi stationed outside took the opportunity to ask her if the reports about their break-up are true. However, Tara posed with a polite smile and refused to give a response.

A video of Tara being asked about her relationship status at the airport has surfaced on the internet. Watch here:

In the video, Tara, who opted for a brown leather jacket over a black ensemble, was seen smiling at the paps trying to get a shot of her. In no time, one pap asked her, “Tara ji jo article aa raha hai aapke naam se woh true hai kya (Is the news about you true)? Break up and all.” Tara smiled politely at the paps and chose not to answer.

While Tara and Aadar have made several appearances together — Tara also attended family get-togethers with the Kapoors and went on vacations with Aadar — they had never officially confirmed their relationship.

On Aadar’s birthday, Tara had wished him by sharing a picture of him on Instagram. In the picture posted by Tara, Aadar is posing for the camera with a towel around his neck. Along with the photo, the Marjaavan actor had written, “Happy birthday, my light🖤 🌊🏖” Replying to his Tara, Aadar had commented on the photo, “I love you sunshine girl.”

Tara’s fans appreciated her stoic silence on the matter. In fact, a few of her fans were upset that she was asked something so personal at an airport. One fan wrote, “yeh log ko thodi sa sharam nehi hai kya..to ask abt her breakup story.. khudka Ghar samaloo pehale😑.”

Tara and Aadar have not made any appearance together in the last couple of months, but until last year, the two were seen together at all the parties hosted by the Kapoor family. Tara had also joined Aadar for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding reception party. The two had jetted off to Paris in September 2022. About the two of them separating, a source close to the couple has revealed that their break-up was mutual and they remain friends.