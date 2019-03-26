Tara Sutaria to romance Ahan Shetty in RX100 remake

Tara Sutaria has bagged another Bollywood movie. After Student of The Year 2 and Marjaavan, the 23-year-old actor will now romance Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in his yet-to-be-titled debut film.

Advertising

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is a remake of RX100, a Telugu film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead. Talking about the film, Milan said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We are set to go now.”

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson. “A ⭐ gets added to the #NGEFamily. We are pleased to announce @tarasutaria__ opposite #AhanShetty in #SajidNadiadwala’s next, directed by @milanluthria 💖,” they wrote.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala added, “We have found our leading lady and I must say Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June.”

Milan Luthria had earlier said that the movie will not be a “typical candy floss romance”, but an edgy version of the modern-day love story. He along with the writer Rajat Arora and the crew recently did a recce in Dehradun, Hrishikesh and Mussorrie. The film, produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, will go on floors by June 2019.

Tara Sutaria will make her silver screen debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 that will hit theaters in May 2019. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Her second film Marjaavan, a Gandhi Jayanti release, will have her romancing Siddharth Malhotra. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role.