Tanzania’s viral TikTok stars Kili and Neema Paul win hearts with their performance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Watch

Have you met the TikTok creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul? The siblings from Tanzania have taken the internet by storm. The latest Instagram reel shared from the talented duo is on the recently released hit film Sooryavanshi’s song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani‘. This remix version of the song features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, while it originally featured Raveena Tandon with Akshay.

The video starts with Neema lip-syncing the song, and we later see Kili dancing to the blockbuster tune as well.

Kili Paul shared the reel with the caption, “It’s been a hit since it came out❤️ @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @tanishk_bagchi @uditnarayanmusic @therealalkayagnik @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #music #india #bollywood #tiptipbarsapaani #family #kilipaul #neemapaul #goodmusic #dance.”

Watch the latest video by TikTok creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have been trending since they shared a video while grooving on Shershaah’s song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’. They went on to recreate a few more tracks like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees song ‘Zaalima’, Arijit Singh’s song ‘Tum Hi Ho’, Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Kusu Kusu’, and Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ among others. The siblings shared in an interview that they are Jubin Nautiyal fans and have recreated his songs too on Instagram.

Here are some more videos of Tanzania’s viral duo Kili Paul and Neema Paul:

In the videos, the duo is seen dressed in traditional Maasai clothing and the background shows them against a local village kind of setting in East Africa.