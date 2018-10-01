Tanushree Dutta: I’m resting to regain some strength, I’ll be back and join the fight again

Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.

Tanushree Dutta, who recently opened up about harassment at the hands of Nana Patekar on the sets of their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss, has now issued a statement that she has decided to take some rest and keep away from this entire frenzy for the next few days.

“My throat is swollen, voice down and I’m unwell because of the exhaustion of the last few days. For the last 8 years that I’ve been on the spiritual path regardless of which part of the world I am, I mostly prefer to live in solitude, silence, prayer and meditation and have gotten used to that peaceful lifestyle. I only come out and interact socially and even speak only when need be for work or other social commitments. But last few days I’ve had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day for the sake of this movement and it has drained me out a bit. I’m resting to regain some strength while some other developments take place in the background. I will be back in a few days and join the fight again. This is not just a news story anymore my friends. This is a war that I have been called to partake in for not only my sake but for the sake for countless millions… It is my dharma; my duty as a human being,” Tanushree said in a statement.

Tanushree Dutta, who had been away from India for quite some time, returned in July this year. And while fans thought she would soon make a comeback on the silver screen, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor opened up about being harassed ten years ago in an interview with Zoom TV. She said she was harassed by actor Nana Patekar on the sets of 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

After the revelations, Tanushree alleged that she was being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana Patekar’s helpers too.

Earlier on Monday, there were reports that Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar has sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta, refuting all sexual harassment claims. However, hours later, Tanushree’s team issued a clarification that the actor has not received any such notice.

B-town stars like Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and many others have come forward to lend support to Tanushree. Even a Horn Ok Pleassss assistant director confirmed that she saw Tanushree getting uncomfortable during a song rehearsal with Nana. While the film’s director and producer refuted all claims, a video has also emerged which show Tanushree’s car being attacked.

