Tanushree Dutta: I’m being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana Patekar’s helpers

Tanushree Dutta says she is being threatened into silence by Nana Patekar’s helpers Tanushree Dutta says she is being threatened into silence by Nana Patekar’s helpers

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has raised her voice again after she was allegedly harassed by co-actor Nana Patekar ten years ago. The alleged incident took place on the sets of the film Horn Ok Please. According to the actor, she was a part of a song sequence along with Patekar, where the latter tried to touch her inappropriately.

Tanushree issued a statement that read, “Given the recent developments, I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also, contrary to claims made by Nana’s lawyer I have not received any legal notice. So bluffmaster gogo needs to step up his game a bit here. Instead of making empty threats to intimidate me into silence, send me a legal notice and then you will see what I will do with it.”

“Another very important issue that this current scenario raises is how when a victim speaks up there are morally bankrupt and corrupt lawyers and advocates who come forward to defend serial harassers and offenders for their two seconds of fame. Despite witnesses coming forward and all evidence in my support, I’m being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana’s helpers. I’m sure this guy has many skeletons in his closet too as birds of a feather always flock together,” said the actor.

“This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting for justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo jumbo and were silenced into submission. They make a mockery of not only our judiciary but also our esteemed constitution by trying to disrupt a person’s freedom of speech by such threats. This lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of the law,” the statement read.

