Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case: Patekar, three others get notices from women commission

THE MAHARASHTRA State Commission for Women on Tuesday issued notices to actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, film producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang after actor Tanushree Dutta filed a sexual harassment complaint with the commission on Monday.

The four have been asked to submit their responses within 10 days. In addition, the commission directed the Mumbai Police to submit a detailed investigation report on the case within 10 days.

Officials from the commission said a notice has also been sent to the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) to explain its procedure to address sexual harassment complaints.

Speaking about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act-2013, which ensures protection of women from any sexual exploitation in office or workplace environment, commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said: “As per the Act, production houses and TV artistes’ association must have a redressal mechanism to ensure that women are not sexually harassed at sets. Recently, we have seen a rise in such complaints. It is a concerning issue.” The association and production houses currently have limited scope under this Act, she added.

The commission has directed Dutta to present her case in a hearing. “The hearing will be scheduled once all respondents provide their versions,” said an official.

In her complaint, Dutta has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of Horn Okay Pleassss while they were shooting for a song in 2008. She claimed that Siddiqui and Sarang backed Patekar while Acharya changed the choreography of a song on the actor’s behest, allegedly to get close to Dutta.

Last week, Dutta had filed a complaint with Oshiwara police. In 2008, her father had got an FIR lodged in connection to the case.

