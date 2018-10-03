Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment: Artistes’ body says sorry; ‘her grievance was not addressed’

As part of the statement, Sushant Singh explained that CINTAA’s guidelines and constitution do not allow the current committee to take cases that date back more than three years, therefore barring them from addressing Dutta’s grievance in the present. As part of the statement, Sushant Singh explained that CINTAA’s guidelines and constitution do not allow the current committee to take cases that date back more than three years, therefore barring them from addressing Dutta’s grievance in the present.

Breaking its silence, Cine and TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) issued a statement on Tuesday regarding former actor Tanushree Dutta’s claim that the association did not take appropriate action on her complaint of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar in 2008.

The statement, undersigned by CINTAA general secretary Sushant Singh, admitted that Dutta’s chief complaint of sexual harassment was not addressed. “After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta’s complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA and Indian Film and TV producers Council (then known as Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn’t even addressed,” read the statement.

The statement, on behalf of the association, went on to apologise for the action. “Although it was a different Executive Committee at that time, yet as CINTAA we find it highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice,” the statement added.

As part of the statement, Singh explained that CINTAA’s guidelines and constitution do not allow the current committee to take cases that date back more than three years, therefore barring them from addressing Dutta’s grievance in the present. However, as CINTAA, they have appealed “that the authorities take cognizance of Ms Dutta’s statements and conduct an impartial and speedy enquiry” into the matter.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh, also an actor, said, “We hope this move by CINTAA will help Ms Tanushree Dutta’s case and encourage others to come forward and report similar matters.”

Dutta was unavailable for comment.

