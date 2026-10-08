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Tanushree Dutta says ‘heard about’ Nana Patekar’s death: ‘What kind of reaction I should have?’
In 2008, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss, where she was shooting for a special song.
Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018, has reacted to the actor’s death. The actress shared a video on her Instagram Story from an airport, saying she was still processing the news. The actress offered her condolences to his family. In the video, Tanushree initially appeared reluctant to comment on the actor’s death, saying she wanted to focus on her professional commitments.
“Maine suna hai. I have heard the news. I just… today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that,” she said.
Speaking about the event, Tanushree said she was concerned that the media would now focus more on her reaction to Nana’s death than on her work.
“What an odd day for all this to happen because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow and it was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do these lives and post content. And now I am worried that in the evening, all the media is going to be interested in this,” she said.
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After pausing, Tanushree added that she would comment on the actor’s death once she had decided how she wanted to respond.
“I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have,” she said, before adding, “Definitely condolences to the family.”
Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar
In 2008, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss, where she was shooting for a special song.
She alleged that the veteran actor insisted on adding inappropriate and intimate dance steps despite her objections.
A decade later, in 2018, Tanushree revived the allegations, which went on to become one of the key moments that fuelled India’s #MeToo movement. She subsequently filed a police complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, filmmaker Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddiqui.
In 2019, the Mumbai Police filed a B-summary report, effectively closing the case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations. The criminal case was subsequently closed.
Nana Patekar denied the allegations. Speaking to The Lallantop, he said he was not angry about Tanushree’s accusations because, according to him, the incident she described had not happened.
“I knew whatever was being said didn’t happen. I didn’t get angry. I am not bothered by it. Nothing happened. I don’t know what it was about. If something had happened, I would have told. Suddenly, someone says you did this. What do I say, I didn’t do it? What else can I say?” he said.
Following the 2008 allegations, Tanushree Dutta continued to work in films. However, after her 2013 appearance in SuperCops vs Super Villains, she stepped away from acting altogether. She had briefly moved to the US. Tanushree was recently spotted attending the preview of her sister Ishita Dutta’s film Drishyam 3.
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