Tanushree Dutta says ‘heard about’ Nana Patekar’s death: ‘What kind of reaction I should have?’

Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018, has reacted to the actor’s death. The actress shared a video on her Instagram Story from an airport, saying she was still processing the news. The actress offered her condolences to his family. In the video, Tanushree initially appeared reluctant to comment on the actor’s death, saying she wanted to focus on her professional commitments.

“Maine suna hai. I have heard the news. I just… today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that,” she said.

Speaking about the event, Tanushree said she was concerned that the media would now focus more on her reaction to Nana’s death than on her work.