Tanushree Dutta claims multiple attempts made on her life: ‘Brakes of my car were tampered with, something mixed in my water’

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta is credited as the catalyst behind India’s MeToo movement. After she opened up about being sexually harassed on a film set in 2020, many women came out from a diverse range of industries and shared their trauma after being sexually harassed by people in power. The actor has been vocal about her experiences and has now claimed that attempts were made to kill her after she shared her ordeal.

In a new interview, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor shared that when she was in Ujjain, the brakes of her car were ‘tampered with’ a couple of times. “I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss,” Tanushree told Connect FM Canada.

During the interview, the actor also shared how she believes attempts have been made to give her poison as well. “There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. Now, it is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water,” Tanushree said.

Earlier this year, Tanushree had also claimed on social media that though she is trying to make a comeback to the movies, her efforts are being sabotaged and attempts are being made to push her towards ‘committing suicide’.

“The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti-national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I’m very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this??” Tanushree had written.