Tanushree Dutta reveals details of her ‘freak accident’, shares photo of bruises: ‘Got away with a few stitches’

Actor Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram and revealed that she met with a road accident on the way to a temple. In a post, she wrote that the accident occurred after the vehicle she was travelling in had a brake failure. The actor said that she escaped ‘with just a few stitches’. Tanushree posted several photos, including one photo of bruises on her leg.

Tanushree wrote, “Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple…brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches…Jai Shree Mahakaal!” In the photo, she is clad in a maroon and white ethnic wear, inside a temple complex. In the last photo of her post, she showed bruises on her leg.

Tanushree also took to her Instagram stories to talk about her faith, and how it has acted as a ‘shield’ for her. She wrote, “My faith is not blind. It sees & feels & knows stuff. My faith is the rope I have whenever life feels like quicksand…Its a shield too in times like this.. Like In the moment of my crawl..even in that dreadful moment when I didn’t know what is in future a still small voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine. I prayed for no broken bones…so no broken bones…People on the 2nd floor heard the crash..but no broken bones..I choose to live by faith…whatever happens happens for my best. It’s OK.. I’m fine now..Tomorrow will be a better day.”

The actor continued, “And I believe that nothing bad can ever happen on Sundays & Mondays…so if something happened it’s probably good for me in some unfathomable way…Something great is about to manifest. Maybe I’m supposed to receive something awesome & God is just removing the bad stuff first…I’m excited for tomorrow…#enthucutlet.” She added, “The heavy fat layer in my leg didn’t let my bones break disc to impact. My diet change last few months…Fat ke hhi kuch fayde hai…cute lagne ke alawa (There’s some advantage of fat other than looking cute)…”

Tanushree also cracked jokes about her diet and weight. “Hey Prabhu!! Ab toh bala tal gayee (Oh God! Now the evil has passed)..can I pls come bk to my supermodel shape ki golgappa devi roop hi continue karoon (should I continue with my current form)?? Itna saare doodh aur ghee consume kiya hai pichle kuch months mein..bohut bakre bechare bhi kat gaye for my consumption..laga jaise mere andar bhi ek miniature peeth ki sthapna kar rahe ho aap vitamins ki what lagake..fitness toh ok hai but model shape ki swaha ho gayee…bhasm ho gaya mera size zero wala swag. Aur bhookh aisi ki maano black hole jaisa vaccum develop ho raha hai andar (I’ve consumed so much milk, ghee and meat in the last few months I feel that you have established a miniature temple inside me after kicking away vitamins…my model shape is gone and my size zero has disappeared. I feel so hungry as if there’s a black hole like vaccum developing inside me).”

Tanushree continued, “I have a 300-year-old connection with Mahakaal…can’t remember fully but yeah aaj ki shraddha nahi hai (this is not today’s faith)…in fact all my deities that I love & interact with I have ancient history with them that is beyond my current birth…”

In her latest Instagram post, Tanushree shared a video as she entered the temple limping. She captioned the post, “Very first road accident of my whole life & it just made my resolve & faith stronger…very humbling experience too knowing that I’m perhaps not as invincible as I believe myself to be…”