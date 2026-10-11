‘I want all of them gone’: Tanushree speaks out amid row over remarks on Nana Patekar’s death

Despite her strong reaction to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar drawing criticism from certain quarters, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), former actor Tanushree Dutta hasn’t backed down. If anything, she has only doubled down and recently shared a lengthy post on social media expressing hope that this chapter of her life is over for good. For those unfamiliar, Tanushree had previously accused Nana of sexual harassment.

Maintaining that her faith lies in the court of Mahakal Baba (Lord Shiva in his form as Mahakaleshwar), Tanushree claimed that he was the one who saved her from several alleged attacks on her life. “He shielded me from the hundreds of maaran kriyas (malevolent rituals) done by Nana and his friends,” she further said.

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Tanushree Dutta shares her ‘heartfelt wish, prayer’

Hoping that the news of Nana Patekar’s death is real, she wished a similar fate on all those who wronged her. “What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts about the authenticity of the death news. I really wish and truly hope that the evil is dead and gone for good, and that all the evils of my life die off one by one,” Tanushree wrote while sharing a video of her offering prayers to Mahakaleshwar.

Disclaimer Readers in emotional distress or experiencing mental health struggles are encouraged to seek support.

She continued, “Yehi meri dil se dua hai, prarthana hai, heartfelt desire hai to Mahakal Baba. Maine inse kabhi kuch nahi maanga. His bhakti and unka ashirvaad hi kaafi tha always mere liye (This is my wish, prayer, and heartfelt desire to Mahakal Baba. I have never asked him for anything. His devotion and his blessings were always enough for me). But today I’m asking all my gods and goddesses.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

“If you love me, you will make all the evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead. All of them, including their flying monkeys and helpers and supporters, jinke shay mein these evils have continued to afflict me,” she wrote.

‘Not staying on Earth unless this wish is fulfilled’

Expressing her frustration over being constantly attacked, Tanushree noted that she cannot function properly in an environment where her rivals are present. She said, “I cannot fulfil my purpose in the world, and I will leave from here if these people still continue to breathe. I want all of them gone, and with full confirmation of their demise. I cannot take their extreme negativity and persistent conspiracies anymore.”

She concluded by asserting that she would not go on living for long if those who had wronged her continue to do so. “My ride is coming, and unless this wish is fulfilled, I’m not staying on Earth. It’s either them or me here on Earth, Baba. In fact, in space, I can connect better with you. Earth is overrated, and I have no real incentive to continue to live here. Har Har Mahadev! I want you to prove to the world that you love me and how much! For aeons, I have been your devotee. I’m demanding this now from you with that birthright. They don’t recognise me, but you do. So, please accept my humble request.”

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The sexual harassment allegation against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta had previously alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her in 2008 on the sets of director Rakesh Sarang’s Horn Ok Pleasss (2009), where she was shooting for a special song. She alleged that he insisted on adding inappropriate and intimate dance steps despite her objections. Nana, however, denied her accusations.

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After sharing her story with the world during the #MeToo movement, she filed a police complaint against Nana, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, and producer Samee Siddiqui. However, the police closed the case a year later, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Nana Patekar died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday, October 8. He was 75.

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Disclaimer: The opinions and statements quoted above reflect the personal views and unverified claims of the individual involved and do not represent the views of this publication. Readers in emotional distress or experiencing mental health struggles are encouraged to seek support.