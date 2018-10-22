Tanushree Dutta files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant had accused Tanushree Dutta of consuming drugs during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss.

Tanushree Dutta has slapped a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant after the later said Tanushree consumed drugs on the sets of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

Tanushree’s advocate Nitin Satpute confirmed the same with indianexpress.com.

“On behalf of Tanushree Dutta. we have filed a defamation case of Rs 10 crore on Rakhi Sawant. A criminal and civil defamation case against Rakhi Sawant for maligning my client’s character and image,” Nitin told indianexpress.com.

Tanushree had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss. She had also blamed choreographer Ganesh Acharya and the filmmakers. She further said that Nana called goons who vandalised her car when she raised objections to the uncomfortable choreography and Nana’s behaviour.

Tanushree was soon replaced by Rakhi Sawant in the same song, which eventually was titled “Nathani Utaaro”.

Talking about the incident which happened in 2008, Rakhi had recently remarked that Tanushree was under the influence of drugs and remained unconscious for four hours on the set.

While Nana Patekar has refuted sexual harassment allegations, Tanushree Dutta has already filed a police complaint against him and demanded narco-analysis, brain mapping and lie-detector be done on the senior actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd