Tanushree Dutta returns to India, fans enquire about her comeback

Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor Tanushree Dutta has returned to India after two long years. The 34-year-old actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. As she exited the airport, the former Miss India Universe happily posed for the shutterbugs. Tanushree has been living in the US for the last two years. During her stay in the foreign land, the actor remained in touch with her fans through her social media account.
Tanushree was last seen on the silver screen in 2010. She made her Bollywood debut in romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne also starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood.
Photos of Tanushree Dutta from Mumbai airport
Before landing back in India, Tanushree shared photo of herself from the flight. Along with the photos, the actor wrote, “Flight to Mumbai!! Coming back to India after 2 years..nervous and excited!! Will miss USA…be back soooon!!!”. As soon as the actor shared news of her trip to India, her fans requested her to make a comeback to Bollywood.
After coming back, the first photo shared by Tanushree featured her actor-sister Ishita Dutta. Ishita tied the knot to TV and film actor Vatsal Sheth last year in November.
Here are a few photos of Tanushree Dutta from the US
Now that the actor is back in India, it will be interesting to see if she will grace the silver screen again or will she stay away from the limelight.
