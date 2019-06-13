Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar getting clean chit: I am tired of fighting alone against oppressors and a corrupt system

The Mumbai Police on Thursday said they found no evidence against Nana Patekar in the sexual harassment complaint filed against him by Tanushree Dutta.

Reacting on Mumbai police’s statement to the court, Tanushree, in a statement, questioned the filing of B Report without her witnesses recording their statements. She said, “A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused even in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film industry. Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation, and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case. What was the rush to file a B summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet??”

She added, “I am neither shocked nor surprised. Being a woman in India, this is something we all have got used to. I mean if rape accused Alok Nath got a clean chit and returned to movies then surely it would not be difficult for harassment accused Nana Patekar to get himself or shall we say buy himself a clean chit to continue to bully hapless young women. But the proof is often in the pudding and a gentle reminder to the Indian public to watch the video of my car being mercilessly attacked and broken while me and my family tried to escape from these monsters on Horn Ok Pleassss set 10 years ago.”

Hoping that justice will prevail, Tanushree Dutta said, “After this, if you still decide to watch their movies and support, then it’s your bad karma. You are a corrupt person with no justice but God’s justice will rain on you someday, hopefully, and will avenge for all the humiliation, insult, harassment, judgement and trauma I have had to endure in the last 10+ years because of this attitude. That is my hope finally, for a life without hope is like a candle without fire.”

Tanushree also asked women to not be disheartened and continue to speak up against offenders. “I pray that I never have to deal with this kind of toxicity ever again in life. I am tired of fighting alone against oppressors, bullies and a corrupt system. I have better things to do in life with my talent and skill set and I need to focus on those but please don’t take this example to mean that you will not be heard when you speak up!! Continue to expose these creeps through social media and other platforms so that in future people would think twice before troubling an innocent young girl. I still believe btw I will get justice and victory will be mine!! How..only time will tell,” she stated.

In 2018, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She alleged that Patekar touched her inappropriately during the filming of the song sequence despite her making it clear she wasn’t comfortable performing “lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps”.