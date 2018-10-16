Tanushree Dutta: Why do you expect me or anyone who has spoken about injustice to just stay at home and sulk?

Tanushree Dutta flashes a smile for the camera along with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

After people criticised Tanushree Dutta for attending a Navratri celebration in the midst of the #MeToo storm, the actor on Tuesday released a statement, saying she will continue to lead her life in the manner she deems fit. Tanushree recently accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

“For all those people offended with and questioning my recent outing for Navratri event, I have some words of common sense to share. Why do you expect me or anyone who has spoken out about injustice to just stay at home and sulk? I’ve never done that and never will. I have been attending events for the last 10 years regularly and looking great and happy is my birthright as a human being. I am a 21st-century girl and I don’t conform to how your primitive mindset would expect me to behave. Don’t forget that I have an identity beyond the cause I’m currently championing; I am the Miss India Universe, lead actress of several mainstream films and a public figure who holds her own space in this world,” the actor’s statement read.

“This raises an important topic of why girls and women when they have the courage to speak out about harassment, abuse or assault are then further stigmatized by a society which imposes rules and codes of conduct on them post complaint. For the last 10 years I have seen the four harassers of Horn Ok Pleassss incident go out and about their lives, do movies, attend events and win awards and laugh and smile and get accolades etc…why not raise a question then? Now is my time!! I will continue to raise awareness with my activism, I will continue to work, I will go out and have a great time with friends and family. I will get retribution, I will bring hope to many that have lost hope in this darkness and I will show a way to healing and wholeness to those that are broken. I will shine my light bright for all to see as I was not created to lurk in the shadows. And all this I will do while looking stunning, fantabulous and awesome!! I’m a child of God and I do things differently from others. I’m GenX. So to all naysayers: look how I will hold my peace, prosper and grow in the midst of a storm. My enemies shall be my footstools and I shall rise high upon wings like eagles..if you don’t like it too bad, EAT YOUR HEARTS OUT!!” the statement further read.

Recently, Tanushree Dutta had said that she wants investigators to conduct narco analysis, brain-mapping and lie detector tests on actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

