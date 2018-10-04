Complaint filed with NCW over Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar incident

Tanushree Dutta said that she has not officially authorised anyone to file a complaint yet.

A complaint has been registered with the National Commision for Women on October 4 to “investigate the allegations of sexual assault/molestation charges levelled by Bollywood actress and former Miss India Ms Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar, Director of Bollywood movie Chocolate and any other unidentified persons involved in the crime.”

The complaint has been filed by Advocate Gaurav Gulati after Dutta recently alleged that she was harassed on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss and Chocolate. The complaint lists various incidents that Tanushree has recounted in recent interviews. The complainant Gaurav is a lawyer and social activist.

Advocate Gaurav Gulati has filed this complaint keeping Tanushree’s interests in mind.

Tanushree Dutta has said that this has been done by someone in public interest.

Nana Patekar has been named in this complaint.

Many of Dutta’s recent interviews have been quoted in the complaint.

On this complaint, Tanushree told indianexpress.com, “I think this could be something done in public interest by an activist. I have not authorised officially anyone yet. I’m not aware of this.”

The complaint also lists incidents that did not take place with Tanushree like the one where her friend overheard an actor talking to a casting director in lewd language. The complaint also states that CINTAA did not treat her complaint seriously back in 2008.

