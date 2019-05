Actor Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute on Friday held a press conference to dispel alleged rumours that Mumbai Police has given a clean chit to actor Nana Patekar in a sexual harassment case filed against him by Dutta.

Satpute told reporters they will soon approach the police and file a plea seeking a probe as to who is spreading such rumours.

Last year, Dutta filed a written complaint accusing Patekar of sexual harassment in connection with an incident on the sets of a movie in 2008.