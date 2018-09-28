Here’s how Bollywood is reacting to Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta recounted an episode from a decade ago where Nana Patekar allegedly harassed her. In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta recounted an episode from a decade ago where Nana Patekar allegedly harassed her.

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently gave an interview recounting an incident that happened almost a decade ago. Tanushree alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She reported the episode back then as well but was silenced as no one supported her claims.

Dutta, who now resides in the US, is in India visiting her family and has opened up about the incident once again. Some are calling this the start of India’s #MeToo movement but not many from Bollywood have come forward in support of Tanushree.

Here’s how some Bollywood celebrities have reacted on this episode.

Quoting journalist Janice Sequeira’s Twitter thread where she corroborates Tanushree’s story, Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.”

Director Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Will this also die a natural death with no formal complaint, no proper investigation and no punitive action against the predator if he is found guilty? Honestly, I am cynical about the outcome. These offenders go scot free because our outrage is short-lived. #TanushreeDutta”

Actor Richa Chadha applauded Tanushree Dutta’s courage and wrote, “It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.”

Actor Swara Bhasker posted this video on Twitter with the caption, “#IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta”

Writer Apurva Asrani said that it’s not just women but also men who suffer at the hands of powerful people. He wrote on Twitter, “What happened with #TanushreeDatta is not confined to women in our industry. I have seen good men suffer at the hands of powerful abusive women; but they can’t find the courage to speak up either. This is about a star system that abuses the power idol-worshipping fans give them.”

At the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan on Friday, Amitabh Bachchan was asked about the same episode but his reply was, “Na toh mera naam Tanushree hai aur na hi Nana Patekar, kaise uttar du aapko iss sawal ka? (Neither my name is Tanushree, nor is it Nana Patekar so how can I answer your question?”

When the same question was asked to Aamir Khan, he replied, “I think without knowning the veracity of something or the details of something, I don’t think I can comment, it’s not right for me. But I would like to say that whenever something like this happens, it’s really sad, now if this has happened or not is for people to investigate.”

Tanushree Dutta gave many interviews about the alleged incident back in 2008 as well. In a recent interview, she also talks about the chivalry of actors like Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty and how they stood up for her on a different film set.

