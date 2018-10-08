Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case: Horn Ok Pleassss producer denies sexual harassment on film’s set

Tanushree Dutta filed a police complaint against Patekar for allegedly harassing her on the sets of the film in 2008.

The producer of Horn Ok Pleassss submitted an application before police on Monday, stating that no molestation took place on the sets of the movie as alleged by actor Tanushree Dutta. Dutta in an interview had alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her while filming a special song for Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

According to a senior official, the producer, Samee Siddiqui, submitted the application at Oshiwara police station this morning.

“Samee Siddiqui today morning submitted the application at Oshiwara police station,” Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional CP (WR) said. Siddiqui claimed the matter had already been investigated by Goregaon police station. No molestation took place (on the sets of the movie) and this was a publicity stunt.

On Saturday, Dutta filed a police complaint against Patekar for allegedly harassing her on the sets of the film in 2008. Rakesh Sarang, director of Horn Ok Pleassss, had also backed Patekar.

“She misunderstood the enthusiasm of Mr Patekar. There were so many people on the sets. If somebody wanted to do it, why do it in front of everyone?” Sarang told PTI last month.

