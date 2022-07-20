Tanushree Dutta claims ‘MeToo culprits and Bollywood Mafia’ are targeting her: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Tanushree Dutta has accused the “#metoo culprits” for “harassing” her. In a new Instagram post, the actor alleged that she’s being targeted, even being slowly poisoned for the stand she took against the authorities in her recent social media posts.

Tanushree triggered the MeToo movement in the Indian film industry in 2018. While she claimed of planning a comeback to movies, the actor has now claimed her efforts are being sabotaged, with attempts being made to push her towards ‘committing suicide’.

Without taking names, Tanushree held a certain section of Maharashtra political elite responsible for leaving the film industry vulnerable and unsafe for artistes and women. “The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti – national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I’m very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this??” Tanushree wrote.

I’m being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First it was my bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat. I’m not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I’m here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before! The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra ( which still has influence here) and nefarious anti – national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I’m very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this?? Shame on you all! Shame on you! I know a lot of people will try to dismiss me but I’ve been posting updates on insta for a long time. It’s severe mental, physical & psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys & girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice?? I wish presidents rule & military rule to be established in Maharashtra & central govt exerting total controle over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it’s me tomorrow it can be you also. I think me discussing some topics on my instagram lately has really rubbed off some people the wrong way. All the rumors must be true if someone like me who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this. I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit furthur. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities im getting and start fresh in life. No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single women. Hey Krishna! Brother help me.

Tanushree also took to her Instagram stories and posted long notes expressing her state of mind. In one of the note she wrote, “I wish that all my enemies just drop dead somehow!”

Former beauty queen-turned-actor Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood in Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). She went on to be a part of movies like Chocolate, Bhagam Bhag, Raqeeb, Dhol, Rosk, Good Boy Bad Boy and Apartment.

After going missing for several years, Tanushree sprung into news when in 2018, she alleged in an interview that she was physically and mentally harassed on sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. She primarily accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

Tanushree’s confessions lead to dozens of women coming out with similar allegations against several top filmmakers, actors and technicians who they claimed sexually troubled them.