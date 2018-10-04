Tanushree Dutta receives legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri

Tanushree Dutta claimed that she was touched inappropriately by Nana Patekar. Tanushree Dutta claimed that she was touched inappropriately by Nana Patekar.

Tanushree Dutta has received two legal notices, one from actor Nana Patekar and another from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri after she accused them of harassment.

The actor, in a statement, said, “I have been slapped with two legal notices today. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana’s and Vivek Agnihotri’s teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms. Their supporters are coming ahead and weaving damming allegations against me even shouting at the top of their voices at press conferences.”

Recently, Tanushree claimed that she was touched inappropriately by Nana Patekar during the shooting of a song sequence in 2008 film Hork Ok Pleassss. She also alleged that Vivek Agnihotri asked her to strip on the sets of the movie Chocolate to give cues to Irrfan Khan.

In her statement, Tanushree also mentioned about two men trying to break into her house. She said, “Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break, two suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building.”

“Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again. Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party. I’m being threatened to be dragged into the court and legal system of India which we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of “matter subjudice” but can also further be used to harass her and drain her out financially,” she continued.

Calling out the Indian judicial system, the actor stated, “‘Tareek pe Tareek pe tareek’ and the dawn of justice never arrives and her whole life goes waste awaiting justice while witnesses are intimidated, discredited or simply drained of their will to stand up. False witnesses supporting perpetrators conjured up to further weaken her case. Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion. At the end, an empty shell remains, broken hopes. A life wasted, defeated. This is the age-old saga of survivors in our nation. I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago.

Found God, found my healing, found my peace and a new life in the United States of America. And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the MeToo movement hasn’t happened in India…This is why…”

