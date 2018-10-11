Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Nana Patekar, three others in Mumbai

Actor Tanushree Dutta, whose complaint against Nana Patekar set off the #MeToo campaign, at a police station in Mumbai. (Amit Chakravarty)

An FIR was registered at Oshiwara police station against the actor Nana Patekar and three others on the basis of a complaint given by the actress Tanushree Dutta late on Wednesday night. Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui were booked for molestation and obscenity under the Indian Penal Code.

Dutta visited Oshiwara police station on Wednesday night after submitting a written complaint to the police last week, asking that a case of molestation and sexual harassment be filed against actor Nana, Acharya, Sarang, Siddiqui and workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Dutta reached Oshiwara police station at 8 pm on Wednesday. In her two-page complaint, she accused Patekar of inappropriate behaviour while shooting a song during the filming of the film ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon west in March 2008.

The police had said that the sequence of events mentioned in Dutta’s complaint will be verified and a detailed preliminary inquiry conducted.

In the complaint, Patekar is accused of touching Dutta “indecently and unnecessarily” under the pretext of teaching her how to dance, while Acharya is accused of introducing new steps into the song to include Patekar, who was originally not a part of it.

Dutta also claimed to have been attacked by MNS party workers who banged her car while exiting the studio. An FIR was registered at Goregaon police station at that time for the attack but no complaint was lodged against Patekar at that time.

