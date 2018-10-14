Tanushree Dutta demands lie-detector tests on Nana Patekar, 3 others

Tanushree Dutta.

Tanushree Dutta has written to Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, demanding that investigators conduct narco analysis, brain-mapping and lie detector tests on actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

This comes three days after an FIR alleging molestation and obscenity was filed against the four. She has also sought that the accused be arrested so that witnesses can come forward to record their statements.

The application sent through Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said the accused are “highly influential and high profile persons, and also have good political connection”. “There are witnesses/eyewitnesses of the incident on March 26, 2008, who are willing to come forward to record their statement…they will not come forward to record statement unless and until accused are arrested…” reads the application.

A fair probe should be undertaken by conducting these tests to ensure that witnesses are not pressured, it read.

Dutta has accused Patekar of inappropriate behaviour during a shoot for Horn Ok Pleassss in March 2008. She has accused Patekar of “indecently and unnecessarily” touching her under the pretext of teaching her how to dance. Acharya has been accused of introducing new steps in the song to include Patekar, who was initially not part of it.

