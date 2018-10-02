CINTAA lends support to Tanushree Dutta but says it cannot reopen the case

Tanushree Dutta had in 2008 complained to CINTAA of facing sexual harassment by Nana Patekar. Tanushree Dutta had in 2008 complained to CINTAA of facing sexual harassment by Nana Patekar.

Tanushree Dutta had in 2008 complained to the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) about being sexual harassed by Nana Patekar during the shooting of a song sequence in Horn Ok Pleassss. But her plea went unheard. Now, after her case has resurfaced after ten years, the association has issued a statement, condemning the incident and apologising for the fact that it cannot reopen the case after so many years.

Here is the statement issued by CINTAA on Tanushree Dutta’s case against Nana Patekar:

“CINTAA strongly condemns any act that outrages the modesty of any individual and any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable to us. After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta’s complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA & IFTPC (then known as AMPTPP) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn’t even addressed.

Although it was a different Executive Committee at that time, yet as CINTAA we find it highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice, hence we must resolve today to never allow such lapses to occur again. CINTAA stands strongly for the dignity and self-respect of its members.

Sexual harassment is a serious criminal offense, unfortunately, CINTAA’s Constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old. Hence we appeal to the authorities to take cognisance of Ms Dutta’s statements and conduct an impartial and speedy inquiry so that truth and justice may prevail. We also appeal to all our members to report any such incidents to us immediately. We are duty bound to give them our complete moral and legal support to ensure just and safe working conditions.”

Tanushree Dutta’s team, on the other hand, thanked the Mumbai police for lending support. The statement read, “Raj Thackeray’s MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily (Navbharat times) has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana’s side. Amidst all this, the Mumbai police has reached out and offered their support. They have promised me 24 hours police protection and have posted their armed personnel around my home. I would like to thank the Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me and helping me strengthen my resolve.”

Nana Patekar’s legal team on Monday claimed to have sent Tanushree a legal notice. The actor, however, denied receiving any such notice.

