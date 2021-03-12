Tanushree Dutta reveals her body transformation amid speculation about her comeback in films

Tanushree Dutta seems to be working out to get a toned body. (Photo: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram)

Months after hinting at a probable comeback in Bollywood, actor Tanushree Dutta has revealed her fit and groomed look. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne star posted a video that’s grabbing eyeballs for Tanushree’s body transformation.

In the Instagram reel, Tanushree is wearing a little black dress and walking down the stairs, while grooving to Young T & Bugsey’s track “Don’t Rush”. Though she didn’t caption the video, she surely seemed to be enjoying the little gig she did while posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

This comes a week after Tanushree teased fans about her “new worked out bod” and that her photos from her latest photoshoot will be out soon. In her caption, she wrote, “Teasing a glimpse of my new photoshoot pics in my new worked out bod! Pics out for edit…will be showing soon..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Tanushree had in November 2020, written a long Instagram post where she revealed that she was “in touch with three big south film managers who are pitching me for big budget south projects as well as 12 casting offices in Mumbai.” The actor also shared that she chose a Bollywood comeback over an IT job in the US.

Tanushree spearheaded the #MeToo movement in the Hindi film industry when in 2018, she accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss (2008). According to her, Nana allegedly touched her inappropriately during the filming of a song sequence, despite her keeping her stance clear that she wasn’t comfortable performing “lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.” The actor moved to the US soon after, and took a sabbatical from Bollywood.

In the same post in November last year, Tanushree added, “There are powerful Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my well wishers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Tanushree. who was last seen in 2010 film Apartment, has become active on her social media handle. She regularly keeps sharing pictures and videos, giving a sneak peek into her new phase of life.

She had recently reacted to the court acquitting Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar.