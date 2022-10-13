Tanushree Dutta is ‘appalled’ with inclusion of Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: ‘Speechless at the sheer irresponsibility of this action’

Actor Tanushree Dutta gave confidence to many women to open up about incidents of sexual misconduct when she revealed being sexually harassed on a film set. Recently, she has joined the bandwagon of people who are objecting to Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16. She called casting him in the show “irresponsible.”

In a latest interview, Tanushree expressed her dismay at Sajid’s entry into the Bigg Boss house. She told ETimes, “I am appalled too. I am speechless at the sheer irresponsibility of this action and the impact it would have on the public.” She added that she hasn’t watched Bigg Boss but after this, she will never even try watching it.

During the MeToo movement in India, Sajid Khan was accused by multiple women of sexually inappropriate behaviour. The filmmaker was subsequently served a one-year ban by the FWICE. Now, his appearance on the show has been considered as potentially triggering to the women who had accused him of misconduct, and to other survivors as well.

At the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, both Salman and Sajid refrained from talking about the accusations. Instead, Sajid claimed his credit on Housefull 4 was snatched away from him, despite him working hard on the movie.

“Till the night (when he was accused of harassment) I was working on the film and in the morning I was out of the film. My credit on the film was taken away from me.” He continued and said while it is a failure which destroys people, in his case, “success destroyed me.” He also admitted to becoming “arrogant” after his films did well.