scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Tanushree Dutta is ‘appalled’ with inclusion of Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: ‘Speechless at the sheer irresponsibility of this action’

Sajid Khan is currently a contestant in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16.

tanushree duttaTanushree Dutta expressed her dismay at Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram)

Actor Tanushree Dutta gave confidence to many women to open up about incidents of sexual misconduct when she revealed being sexually harassed on a film set. Recently, she has joined the bandwagon of people who are objecting to Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16. She called casting him in the show “irresponsible.”

In a latest interview, Tanushree expressed her dismay at Sajid’s entry into the Bigg Boss house. She told ETimes, “I am appalled too. I am speechless at the sheer irresponsibility of this action and the impact it would have on the public.” She added that she hasn’t watched Bigg Boss but after this, she will never even try watching it.

Also read |Tanushree Dutta claims multiple attempts made on her life: ‘Brakes of my car were tampered with, something mixed in my water’

During the MeToo movement in India, Sajid Khan was accused by multiple women of sexually inappropriate behaviour. The filmmaker was subsequently served a one-year ban by the FWICE. Now, his appearance on the show has been considered as potentially triggering to the women who had accused him of misconduct, and to other survivors as well.

At the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, both Salman and Sajid refrained from talking about the accusations. Instead, Sajid claimed his credit on Housefull 4 was snatched away from him, despite him working hard on the movie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India
Also read |Kanishka Soni alleges Sajid Khan invited her home for work: ‘He asked me to show my stomach’

“Till the night (when he was accused of harassment) I was working on the film and in the morning I was out of the film. My credit on the film was taken away from me.” He continued and said while it is a failure which destroys people, in his case, “success destroyed me.” He also admitted to becoming “arrogant” after his films did well.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 11:01:04 am
Next Story

How Samsung is repurposing its old Galaxy phones and turning them into medical cameras

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

How Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement