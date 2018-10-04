Tanushree Dutta’s revelations will give women the courage to say ‘No’: Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra says it is good that Tanushree Dutta has spoken up about being harassed. Aahana Kumra says it is good that Tanushree Dutta has spoken up about being harassed.

Ever since actor Tanushree Dutta has opened up about being allegedly harassed and mistreated on a film’s set by Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri, many from the film fraternity have stepped up to extend their support to the actor. Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Freida Pinto, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra and Richa Chadha among others expressed their concern over the matter and urged people to not indulge in victim shaming. Recently, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra also expressed her views on the entire incident. She is of the opinion that Tanushree’s courage to pull up her violators will give strength to many other women to stand up against the wrong.

Commenting on Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar incident, Aahana said, “This is a good thing that has happened. This is a male-driven industry and with this, filmmakers should be scared. They should be worried that if someday they will misbehave with a woman, she will turn around and speak about it openly. She will not be inhibited.”

Also read | Tanushree Dutta receives legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri

Aahana who will next be seen on the silver screen as Priyanka Gandhi in An Accidental Prime Minister is also of the view that in Bollywood, there are many who refuse to come out and speak against the wrong merely because of the fear of not getting a job. She said, “I think this (Tanushree Dutta’s revelations) will give women the courage to say ‘No’. Unfortunately, the women get so crushed in our industry for the fear of not getting the next job that they stop saying the word ‘No’ and they allow these things to happen to themselves.”

“I won’t say this is a MeToo movement in Bollywood because it’s a very scary situation for women to be in. There are a lot of sexual predators out there and they are openly working with each other and giving each other work. Everything is happening openly and everyone knows about it just that nobody wants to talk about it. But I do understand this resistance to speak because a woman needs to work and run a kitchen,” Aahana continued.

Also read | Freida Pinto lends support to Tanushree Dutta: Her story is not a carton of milk that expires after a few days

Further, in the conversation, Aahana also reasoned with those who have been trolling Tanushree for speaking up ten years after the incident. “She spoke ten years back as well but then there was no social media to escalate it. It’s just from last five years that people have become so opinionated and have started expressing their opinions on social media. So, what if she is saying it ten years later? If it is making any difference in any woman’s life how does it matter.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd