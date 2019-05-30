Tanuja hospitalised, to undergo operation

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja, who was hospitalised on Wednesday, will undergo an operation for a condition called diverticulitis.

Tanuja, 75, was admitted to city-based Lilavati Hospital.

Hospital sources told PTI, the actor will be operated for diverticulitis, a condition which results in the inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Actor Kajol, Tanuja’s daughter, was also spotted visiting her at the hospital.

The news came two days after Kajol’s father-in-law, action director Veeru Devgan’s death.

Tanuja has appeared in prominent films like Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Do Chor among others.