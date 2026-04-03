Tanuja calls Aditya Dhar the ‘real hero’ of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: ‘No moment was boring’

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been receiving widespread praise from both audiences and the film fraternity. Now, Tanuja, mother of Kajol, has shared her views on Dhurandhar 2, saying that its director, Aditya Dhar, is the “real hero” of the film.

In a video shared by her daughter, actor Tanishaa Mukerji on X, Tanuja could be seen appreciating the spy thriller. When asked if she liked the film, she replied candidly, “Amazing, outstanding movie.” When Tanishaa asked who she thought was the real hero of Dhurandhar 2 – Ranveer Singh or director Aditya Dhar, Tanuja had a clear answer in her mind as she instantly said, “The director, 110 per cent.”