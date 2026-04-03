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Tanuja calls Aditya Dhar the ‘real hero’ of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: ‘No moment was boring’
Veteran actor Tanuja recently watched Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge and called director Aditya Dhar the 'real hero' of the film.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been receiving widespread praise from both audiences and the film fraternity. Now, Tanuja, mother of Kajol, has shared her views on Dhurandhar 2, saying that its director, Aditya Dhar, is the “real hero” of the film.
In a video shared by her daughter, actor Tanishaa Mukerji on X, Tanuja could be seen appreciating the spy thriller. When asked if she liked the film, she replied candidly, “Amazing, outstanding movie.” When Tanishaa asked who she thought was the real hero of Dhurandhar 2 – Ranveer Singh or director Aditya Dhar, Tanuja had a clear answer in her mind as she instantly said, “The director, 110 per cent.”
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The veteran actor also praised Aditya Dhar’s “excellent” storytelling, describing Dhurandhar 2 as a “well put-together” film. Tanuja added that “everybody did well,” calling it a perfect example of a team effort. “The whole cast, the way they were cast. And they are all real-life characters. The way they played. Ranveer was looking the part. He was outstanding. He was good.”
Ok so I did it again! I took mom for Dhurandar the Revenge finally&totally worth it & here is our honest review! #adityadhar @RanveerOfficial #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge
This movie is not too long because every minute is engaging as u are immersed into this world! 🙌must watch pic.twitter.com/XNe800h5Ui
— Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) April 2, 2026
While many viewers felt that the runtime of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was too long, Tanuja begged to differ. “The director is fabulous. Good director. Excellent. Very well put together, considering it’s such a long film. No moment which was boring,” she said in the clip.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge has been unstoppable at the box office. In fact, it has already crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.
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