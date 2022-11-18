Amid backlash for Jehda Nasha, Tanishk Bagchi says recreations help ‘original singers in getting noticed’: ‘They thanked me for putting their song in the film’

Tanishk Bagchi’s latest creation, Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero, released on Thursday and the composer believes that these recreations help the ‘original singers in getting noticed’. His comments amid many on social media demanding Bollywood should let the hits be, and not recreate them. Tanishk has recreated many popular songs including Thank God’s ‘Manike’, Jugjugg Jeeyo’s ‘Nach Punjaabban’, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track, Sooryavanshi’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, among many others.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the composer said that the audience does not “even know the name of Jedha Nasha’s original singers (Amar Jalal and IP Singh). You only know my name because I have recreated it. Log jaante hi nahi ki kisne gaaya hai wo gaana (People don’t know the names of the original singers.” He added, “This step of recreating the song and picturising it on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi will help the original singers in getting noticed. We are just becoming a window for these people to come out in the mainstream.”

Tanishk said that since it is not his creation, he did not make many changes to it. “In fact, after reworking on the composition, I sent it to the original singers and they really loved it. They thanked me for putting their song in the film and said that ‘we want people to know that it’s our song’,” he added.

Watch An Action Hero song Jehda Nasha here

He insisted that when he is recreating a song, he makes it a point that the original singers “get the credit and royalty.” He added that with the Ayushmann-Nora number, he “ensured that the original singers get to sing it. Had we made another artiste from outside sing it, the criticism would have been valid.”

Addressing the criticism that is often directed towards recreations, he said that it does not really affect him as most people “others love listening to recreations. That’s why music labels and filmmakers are working on it.”