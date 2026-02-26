‘With 37 billion views, they think I own a jet’: Tanishk Bagchi reveals the ‘unfair’ reality of zero royalties in Bollywood

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has been a part of Bollywood’s music industry for a few years now but the kind of success that he got to taste with Saiyaara in 2025 was career defining for him. For a significant part of his career, Tanishk recreated and revamped many 90s classics, which gained a lot of popularity but did not get him audience’s love. In a recent interview, Tanishk spoke about the economics of the Hindi film music industry and said that the system here is quite “unfair.”

Tanishk, in a chat with Faridoon Shahryar, said that he once met a singer who asked noted lyricist Irshad Kamil about his credentials. “PR is very essential here. Even after you have done good work, you need to spend money to promote your work. Lots of musicians can’t afford that. You need money for all of this. You need a system to support your passion but that doesn’t exist here,” he said and added that in the West, a royalty system exists that makes the lives of all musicians much easier.