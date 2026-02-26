Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘With 37 billion views, they think I own a jet’: Tanishk Bagchi reveals the ‘unfair’ reality of zero royalties in Bollywood
Tanishk Bagchi said that the music industry business in India is quite 'unfair' when it comes to paying technicians.
Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has been a part of Bollywood’s music industry for a few years now but the kind of success that he got to taste with Saiyaara in 2025 was career defining for him. For a significant part of his career, Tanishk recreated and revamped many 90s classics, which gained a lot of popularity but did not get him audience’s love. In a recent interview, Tanishk spoke about the economics of the Hindi film music industry and said that the system here is quite “unfair.”
Tanishk, in a chat with Faridoon Shahryar, said that he once met a singer who asked noted lyricist Irshad Kamil about his credentials. “PR is very essential here. Even after you have done good work, you need to spend money to promote your work. Lots of musicians can’t afford that. You need money for all of this. You need a system to support your passion but that doesn’t exist here,” he said and added that in the West, a royalty system exists that makes the lives of all musicians much easier.
“Everyone, from the sound engineer to the song writer, even if there is a team of 5 people, all are getting royalties. So financially, they are very stable,” he said and added, “Here, you get paid once and then it’s over.” Although, he noted that there have been some improvements because of IPRS (Indian Performing Right Society), but he is hopeful that things might change further. “There are so many musicians, instrumentalists, they also contribute so much to a song, so they also deserve to have royalties, like we are getting or how the lyric writers are getting. That is a little unfair but I am hopeful that the good times are coming,” he said.
Tanishk then said that with his songs he has around 37 billion views, only on YouTube, and when he tells this to people outside of India, they assume that he must “have a jet.” He said, “I think I have around 37 billion views only on YouTube and streaming must be just as much. I don’t know the exact number. If I say that number outside of India, people get scared. They think I must have a jet.”
He added, “I really like this about the West, it’s not unfair, it’s very fair. Everyone gets their due for the hard work they have put in. Here, we have to do it over and over again. You have done one Saiyaara and then it’s over, you have to start again. You might get famous for a couple of months but then people might forget you. But we can’t leave the country either. We have to be here and sustain and be a part of this process. You have to work with everybody without any hard feelings. That’s how I have been working. You don’t think about when you will get paid. You just keep working.”
