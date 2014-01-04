Tanishaa spends New Year with Armaan Kohli

Bigg Boss couple Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli were together for New Year in Goa with their close friend and bigg boss housemate VJ Andy.

Bigg Boss contestant Andy posted a picture of him with the two love birds Armaan and Tanishaa on Facebook saying,We are havin a blast in Goa! Yay! Missing Sangram and Eli! 

According to the picture Tanishaa and Armaan were together for the New Years in Goa. On the contrary,it was reported earlier that Tanishaa spent New Year’s Eve with her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn and their two children at the couple’s farmhouse in Karjat,instead of the rumoured beau Armaan Kohli.

