Tanishaa Mukerji wants Aryan Khan freed: ‘This is harassment’

Kajol’s younger sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji is the latest celebrity to come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested over a week ago for his alleged involvement in a drug case. So far, his bail plea has been rejected, and he is still under the custody of the authorities.

Stating that people do not have compassion for Aryan, Tanishaa told Bombay Times, “I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion.”

Questioning on the nature of justice in this particular case, Tanishaa added, “This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?”

Tanishaa had also shared an Instagram story featuring Aryan Khan along with a caption that read, “Free him already.”

Earlier, celebrities like Shatrughan Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Karan Patel, filmmaker Hansal Mehta have spoken for Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan is currently in the judicial custody and is lodged at the Arthur Road prison. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.