scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

Tanishaa Mukerji wants Aryan Khan freed: ‘This is harassment’

Tanishaa Mukerji is the latest celebrity to come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested over a week ago for his alleged involvement in a drug case.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 14, 2021 10:33:15 am
aryan khanAryan Khan was arrested over a week ago. (Photo: Aryan Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram)

Kajol’s younger sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji is the latest celebrity to come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested over a week ago for his alleged involvement in a drug case. So far, his bail plea has been rejected, and he is still under the custody of the authorities.

Stating that people do not have compassion for Aryan, Tanishaa told Bombay Times, “I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion.”

More from Entertainment |When Raj Kapoor never forgave Ashok Kumar for outshining him at his wedding: ‘Krishnaji lifted her veil and gasped’

Questioning on the nature of justice in this particular case, Tanishaa added, “This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tanishaa had also shared an Instagram story featuring Aryan Khan along with a caption that read, “Free him already.”

Earlier, celebrities like Shatrughan Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Karan Patel, filmmaker Hansal Mehta have spoken for Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan is currently in the judicial custody and is lodged at the Arthur Road prison. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Shruti Haasan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Hina Khan, Shruti Haasan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement