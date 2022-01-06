Tanishaa Mukerji refutes marriage rumours, says ‘I’m not breaking all the hearts yet’

A few days ago, former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji shared a picture on Instagram that sparked rumours. The photo, which showed Tanishaa’s ring-adorned toes, led many to speculate about whether the actor had secretly tied the knot, as toe rings are an ornament mostly worn by married women. But now, the actor has quashed the rumours. She said in an interview that whenever she gets married, it will be a public affair as she is not a quiet person.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tanishaa said that she likes toe rings and hence, she shared a picture of them on social media. “Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people?” an amused Tanisha asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

The Neal n Nikki star admitted that she dreams about getting married but she is yet to find a perfect match for herself. About not keeping her marriage a secret, the actor said, “I’m not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I’m not a quiet person. It’ll (the wedding) be a fanfare.”

Tanishaa is the sister of popular Bollywood actor Kajol and the daughter of veteran star Tanuja. She is known for her appearances in projects such as Sssshhh…, Unnale Unnale, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sarkar and Tango Charlie.

Currently, Tanishaa is enjoying her time in Goa, where she is exploring places that she hasn’t been before.

After being away from the silver screen for quite some time, Tanishaa made a comeback with the movie Code Name Abdu.