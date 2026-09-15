Tanishaa Mukerji calls women dating married men ‘evil’: ‘They are not feminists’

Tanishaa Mukerji has sparked a debate on social media after sharing her views on women who enter relationships with married men. In a post on X, the actor questioned whether such women could be described as feminists and argued that both parties involved should be held accountable for infidelity. Her comments drew a mixed response with some users backing her while others argued that the greater responsibility lies with the person who is married.

Taking to X, Tanishaa wrote, “My thoughts – Women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. In fact, they are against women! Because being with someone’s husband is disrespecting the wife. The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children! #feminist #genz I said what I said! #boundaries”

Netizens react

The post quickly became a talking point. One user pushed back on the actor’s argument, writing, “From another perspective. Single women are not sworn to fidelity. Married men are. Start your complaint with married men who have affairs – they are disrespecting their own wives, their children and holy matrimony.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Another user brought up the late Sridevi while questioning the argument, saying, “So by that logic, what would you call one of Bollywood’s most famous actors and fan favourites, the late Sridevi ji?”

Another comment pointed to the long history of relationships involving married actors in the Hindi film industry and asked, “The Indian film industry is full of such people, both men and women.”

Another user wrote, “So ‘lacking character’ is the worst you’ve got for him, but she’s ‘evil’ and unfit to be a role model. The girl made no vow. She broke no promise. The husband’s the one who stood at an altar, said the words, and then went and broke them. That’s not ‘lacking character’. that’s real betrayal. Full stop. Calling the other woman ‘evil’ while letting the vow-breaker off with a soft little ‘he’s not perfect either’ isn’t a boundary. It’s a script that says men ‘get weak’ and women get to be villains. The one who owed loyalty and threw it away is the one who did the disrespecting. Say that with the same energy.”

At the same time, some users agreed with Tanishaa. Comments included, “Absolutely correct, both equally responsible” and “You are absolutely right, ma’am.”

Story continues below this ad

Another comment read, “This is what I call, “saying what it really is” way to go young lady, U sure hv your head screwed on right.”

“Absolutely. Anyone who deliberately destroys someone’s marriage deserves to be called out irrespective of gender. My suggestion stay away from married people,” wrote another user.

ALSO READ: Samir Soni got divorced the morning his debut film role was chopped: ‘Was harder for Neelam’

Tanishaa Mukerji’s work

Tanishaa Mukerji has appeared in films including Sarkar, Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Code Name Abdul. She has also featured on television, including as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Story continues below this ad

Her recent film appearance was in Rajiv S. Ruia’s 2024 mythological animated drama Luv You Shankar. She is also set to appear in Veer Murarbaji: The Battle of Purandar.