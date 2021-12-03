Tanishaa Mukerji on why brother-in-law Ajay Devgn doesn’t give her any tips: ‘I speak and he listens’

After being away from the silver screen for quite some time, actor Tanishaa Mukerji is making a comeback with Code Name Abdul, where the Neal and Nicky actor plays the role of Salma, a RAW agent. In the movie, directed by Esh Gunturu, Tanishaa is seen performing some high octane action sequences.

In a recent interview when Tanisha was asked if she was inspired in anyway by her brother-in-law, actor Ajay Devgn, to get into the action genre. She said, “It’s the first time, I have done action. I am a very physical person so I loved the rehearsals and working with the action directors. Whenever I saw my brother-in-law Ajay Devgn, we didn’t have any appreciation for him. Since action heroes are not considered as actors until I did Code Name Abdul. I feel action is more about the reaction,” Tanisha told The Free Press Journal.

On whether Ajay gave her any tips, Tanishaa simply laughed and said, “Have you met him ever? He gives no tips; I speak and he listens.”

Since Tanishaa is making her comeback with Code Name AbduI, she hopes the audiences love and accept her work. She said, “I would hope, any work you do should be seen by the audience. As an actor, you have to do justice to the character or script. That’s all I hope, I don’t do films to enhance my career. I have chosen those films because I wanted to do those roles. Even, in my last film Anna (2016), I played a journalist since I was excited to play one.”

Tanishaa was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week. She is recuperating as she promotes the film.