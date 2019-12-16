Tanhaji trailer: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan lock horns

Tanhaji will release on January 10. Tanhaji will release on January 10.

The makers on Monday released the second trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, the film also features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny among others in significant parts.

At three minutes long, the second trailer gives us a better peek into the storyline. And it is in this video, we see Khan and Devgn’s characters engage in a sword fight. The movie promises thrilling action sequences, beautiful sets and costumes ala a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Tanhaji is set in 1670 when the Marathas waged a battle against the Mughals to regain the fort at Kondana. While Saif Ali Khan plays Udaybhan, Sharad Kelkar is seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji. Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare. The battle is popularly known as the Battle of Sinhagad.

Devgn and Khan have earlier shared screen space in movies like Kachche Dhaage and Omkara.

While speaking at the first trailer launch, Ajay Devgn had said, “We had probably read just two paragraphs about Tanhaji Malusare in history books. I am sure many in Bengal do not know about him. That is why the tag ‘unsung warrior’ is a part of the film’s title.”

Tanhaji has been helmed by Om Raut, and it has been bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will release on January 10, 2020.

