Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn on winning National Film Award for Best Actor: ‘I’m elated’

July 22, 2022 7:13:08 pm
Actor Ajay Devgn won the Best Actor Award at 68th National Film Awards for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The winners were announced on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Ajay shared the honour with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru.
Expressing gratitude on winning his third National Award for Best Actor, Ajay Devgn said, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.”
Tanhaji also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Costume Design awards. Ajay, who also co-produced the movie, said, “As the producer of Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the Best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX and a holistic approach in entertainment.”
The actor added, “I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner.”
Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starred Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The period film followed the life of Tanhaji and his attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
The costume drama also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Ajinkya Deo and Kajol.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released in theatres on January 10, 2020, when cinema halls reopened after the first wave of Covid-19. It later released on Disney Plus Hotstar.
-
-
