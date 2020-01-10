Tanhaji movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has hit screens. The film also features Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma among others in significant parts.
The Om Raut directorial revolves around the military leader of the Maratha empire, Tanhaji Malusare who led the battle against the Mughal commander Uday Bhan. While Saif plays Uday, Kajol will be seen essaying the character of Savitribai Malusare (wife of Tanhaji). Sharad portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji in the film. Tanhaji is the first installment of a franchise on unsung heroes bankrolled by Ajay.
In an interview with PTI, Ajay said, “With Tanhaji, we are starting a franchise on unsung warriors. This is the first film in that. We would like to make films about people who have been forgotten and have done so much for the country. We want to take this franchise forward because every state has a hero. Not state but these are all national heroes and icons. They are known more in their states than in the country. We want to tell their stories all across the country.”
Tanhaji, which also features Saif Ali Khan, also marks the reunion of the actor with Ajay. The two have earlier shared screen space in movies like Omkara and Kachche Dhaage.
Speaking about his role in the film, Saif told PTI, “I don’t care about image. If I get good work, then it’s a great thing. There should be an image of an actor these days that he is able to pull off different characters and roles. I feel very happy that I got to play a different character. It was one of the most exciting roles of my career.”
Highlights
Ajay Devgn has scored a century in Bollywood with his latest venture Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Talking about the film Devgn, who is playing the titular role in the film, said there are many warriors lost in the pages of history and it was important to tell their stories to the world. “We had probably read just two paragraphs about Tanhaji Malusare in history books. I am sure many in Bengal do not know about him. That is why the tag ‘unsung warrior’ is a part of the film’s title,” he told reporters at a press conference in Mumbai.
Also read | Ajay Devgn on Tanhaji: 100th film or first, anxiety remains the same
Film trade analyst Akshaye Rathi is excited to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and wished the film's team good luck. 'Good luck to @ajaydevgn
@omraut @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @SharadK7 @itsBhushanKumar & everybody who is associated with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior! A story that has waited long to be told & from what I hear, it couldn’t have been told in a better way! Very excited to watch it!,' he wrote on Twitter.
@deepak30000 posted on Twitter, "#TanhajiReview just watched #Tanhaji @ajaydevgn is as always outstanding in this historical high octane emotional story @itsKajolD plays the part pitch #SaifAliKhan is menacing and at his best #MustWatch"
Tanishaa Mukerji tweeted, "#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior oof! WHAT A 3D RIDE! #marvel May have #captainamerica but we got #TANHAJI!!! What ACTION! WHAT EFFECTS! ABSOLUTELY ROCKED IT! @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD @ADFFilms @TSeries #SaifAliKhan @SharadK7"