Tanhaji full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji has become the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film, which hit screens on January 10, has already leaked on the website thus making it accessible for illegal downloads.

Tanhaji is based on the warrior Tanaji Malusare who fought for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Under his flag, Tanaji fought against the Mughals to take back the Kondana Fort. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

Recently, films like Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Thambi, Hero, Jumanji The Next Level, Ghost Stories and many others were also leaked on Tamilrockers. Despite strict rules against piracy, websites like Tamilrockers continue to flourish as they keep changing their extensions and escape the eyes of the lawmakers. Even the blocked extensions can be accessed through proxy websites.

Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. As per Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer of the film, Tanhaji is the start of a franchise as they plan to make more films about unsung warriors from various parts of the country.

