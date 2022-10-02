Tanhaji director Om Raut shares emotional note after film wins big at National Awards: ‘Truly blessed and humbled…’

Director Om Raut shared a heartfelt note after his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won big at the 68th National Award ceremony for Best Popular Film. The film won 3 national awards namely, Best Popular Film, Best Costume Design (Nachiket Barve) and Best Actor (Ajay Devgn). Tanhaji chronicled the story of the famous Maratha warrior Tanhaji (Ajay Devgn), who puts up a fight to the death against the Mughals. The film also starred Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Director Om Raut, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film Adipurush, shared a heartfelt note. Raut said, “It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour that is bestowed upon me.”

All eyes are on his next mythological drama, Adipurush, which stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.