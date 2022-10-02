scorecardresearch
Tanhaji director Om Raut shares emotional note after film wins big at National Awards: ‘Truly blessed and humbled…’

Director Om Raut expressed his joy after his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior bagged several awards at the 68th National Award ceremony.

Om RautOm Raut penned a note after Tanhaji won the National Awards (Photo: Instagram/ Ajay Devgn)

Director Om Raut shared a heartfelt note after his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won big at the 68th National Award ceremony for Best Popular Film. The film won 3 national awards namely, Best Popular Film, Best Costume Design (Nachiket Barve) and Best Actor (Ajay Devgn). Tanhaji chronicled the story of  the famous Maratha warrior Tanhaji (Ajay Devgn), who puts up a fight to the death against the Mughals. The film also starred Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Director Om Raut, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film Adipurush, shared a heartfelt note. Raut said, “It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour that is bestowed upon me.”

Raut had also shared an Instagram post with the caption, “A national award is truly special. It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour, that is bestowed upon me, as a symbol to try harder to entertain everyone for years to come. I’m grateful to the entire team of Tanhaji for this opportunity to let me tell the story of one of Maharashtra’s greatest warrior. Jai Hind. Jai Shivray…”

All eyes are on his next mythological drama, Adipurush, which stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

